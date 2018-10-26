Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Fox News’ streaming service, Fox Nation, to launch Nov. 27

October 26, 2018 10:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox News says its new streaming service will debut in November.

Subscriptions to the service, Fox Nation, can be purchased starting Sunday. The cost is $5.99 monthly or $64.99 for a year.

Fox Nation will launch Nov. 27 with original content featuring, among others, Fox News Channel hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Brit Hume.

Fox Nation will satisfy the audience’s desire to watch content when and where they want, Fox executive John Finley said in a statement Thursday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A one-hour special detailing the service’s programming will air on the Fox News channel at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday. It will include Jesse Watters, Tomi Lahren and others who will be featured on Fox Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War