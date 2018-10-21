Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Garth Brooks’ concert at Notre Dame success despite weather

October 21, 2018 5:27 pm
 
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Bad weather tested the devotion of 84,000 fans who went to see Garth Brooks at Notre Dame Stadium over the weekend.

And it appears they really wanted to be at the event in northern Indiana. It was the first such concert in the stadium’s 88-year history.

The Indianapolis Star reports that strong winds made it too dangerous to hang speakers above a stage at first. And so the show started an hour late on Saturday. Brooks also had to sing through rain and some snow.

Brooks brought the University of Notre Dame’s cheerleading squad and its leprechaun mascot onstage. And he thanked the local crew for making the night feel like “a home game.”

The concert was taped for a CBS special that will air on Dec. 2.

