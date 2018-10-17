Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Georgia police investigating arrest of black preteen rapper

October 17, 2018 4:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Georgia are investigating the arrest of a black preteen rapper by a white off-duty officer.

News outlets report Cobb Police Chief Mike Register says the department launched a probe Tuesday into the October arrest, which was partly captured on video and posted online. Register says the 12-year-old previously was warned not to sell CDs inside an Atlanta mall, but was caught doing so again this month.

A Patchwerk Recording Studios manager, Toya Brown, identified the boy as Mississippi-native Corey Jackson, who performs under the name Lil C-Note. Register says the boy’s aunt “attacked” the officer. The woman and boy were arrested on charges including misdemeanor criminal trespass. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

The officer was working a part-time mall security job. Police haven’t released his name.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba