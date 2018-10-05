Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — To be announced.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee chairwoman.
