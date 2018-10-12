Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

October 12, 2018 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia; Josh Hawley, the Republican nominee for Senate in Missouri.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rubio; Sens. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sanders, Rubio; Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Kudlow; China’s ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai.

?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown