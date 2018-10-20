Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

October 20, 2018 1:57 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Reps. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, Peter King, R-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Pre-empted by NFL coverage.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz.

