Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

October 27, 2018 11:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Tom Steyer, president of NextGen America; Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, D-Mass.

___

“Fox News Sunday” —Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen; Stivers, Lujan.

        Is rotating private-sector talent into government the key to IT workforce shortage?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War