Gun charge dismissed against ‘Meet the Putmans’ father

October 23, 2018 12:47 pm
 
BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A federal gun charge has been dismissed against a Michigan man who appeared with his family as the central figure in the TLC show “Meet the Putmans.”

An indictment unsealed in April against William Putman II accused him of illegally possessing an AR-15 rifle that was converted to operate as a machine gun. A judge last week, however, signed an agreement to dismiss the charge if he agreed to “waive any and all claims for monetary or equitable relief” against the United States.

The indictment came after Putman’s son Brandon Putman was charged after authorities say he tried to get copies of a component to convert an AR-15 into an automatic weapon that could shoot multiple bullets with a single squeeze of the trigger.

“Meet the Putmans,” which aired last year, followed three generations of the Michigan family living under one roof.

