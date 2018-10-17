Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Gustavo Dudamel wins the Gish Prize, a top arts honor

October 17, 2018 4:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel has been named the recipient of a top arts prize worth approximately $250,000 for his craft and music education advocacy.

The 37-year-old Venezuelan conductor will receive the 25th annual Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize during a ceremony Dec. 4 at New York’s Lincoln Center. Architect Frank Gehry, a previous Gish Prize recipient, will be among those who speak at the ceremony.

The prize is named for the Gish sisters, who were early Hollywood stars and made large donations to benefit the arts community upon their deaths.

Dudamel says in a statement that he is humbled by the recognition, and that it makes him want to redouble his efforts to have the arts reach as many people as possible.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

He serves as the music and artistic director of the LA Philharmonic and has stressed the importance of music education during appearances at the White House, United Nations and during a 2017 the Nobel Prize Concert.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers