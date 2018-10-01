Listen Live Sports

Gwyneth Paltrow posts photo of matching wedding bands

October 1, 2018
 
NEW YORK (AP) — It appears Gwyneth Paltrow married “Glee” co-creator Brad Falchuk over the weekend.

The actress posted a photo on Instagram of two hands wearing matching wedding bands, appearing to confirm reports of a wedding. There was no caption to go along with the photo. Her publicist has not returned an email seeking comment.

Paltrow, who turned 46 last Thursday, and Falchuk met on the “Glee” set and they announced their engagement in January.

Paltrow eloped with Coldplay singer Chris Martin in 2003. The couple had two children before they separated in 2014 in what she described as a “conscious uncoupling.” They divorced in 2016.

