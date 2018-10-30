Listen Live Sports

Hilary Duff and boyfriend announce birth of their daughter

October 30, 2018
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hilary Duff is celebrating the birth of her daughter.

The 31-year-old actress and singer and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced the news Monday on Instagram . Banks Violet Bair was born on Oct. 25.

Duff wrote “this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!”

Duff has a son from her previous marriage to former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.

___

This story has been corrected to identify Duff’s first name as Hilary, not Hillary.

