Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Hulu agrees to provide audio service for blind customers

October 26, 2018 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Hulu will make its subscription streaming service more accessible to blind and visually impaired customers.

That’s according to a settlement agreement between Hulu and advocacy groups, who sued Los Angeles-based Hulu last year.

Disability Rights Advocates, which brought the case, says Hulu will provide a separate audio track that give descriptions of scenes and facial expressions, where possible. Hulu will also update its website and software applications to ensure people can use screen readers if they need them.

The lawsuit filed in Boston in November accused Hulu of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Netflix already provides audio description for most its original titles and some other TV shows and movies.

Hulu officials didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor gives OK during US-Canada defense drills

Today in History

1967: Johnson calls for more optimistic reports during Vietnam War