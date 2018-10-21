Listen Live Sports

Jennifer Garner plays with Arkansas kids at health center

October 21, 2018 2:07 pm
 
AUGUSTA, Ark. (AP) — Actress Jennifer Garner has brought a little fun to a northeast Arkansas childcare and family health center.

Thee Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Garner visited the ARcare Center for Education and Wellness in Augusta, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock, Thursday as an ambassador for Save the Children’s Head Start program.

In a video posted to social media, Garner is surrounded by a gaggle of children, whom she sternly — and jokingly — tells not to follow her. She storms off, trailed by toddlers. When she turns around and surprises them, the children scream and laugh.

According to Save The Children’s website, Head Start programs provide early childhood education, health and well-being services to low income families and children.

Garner also visited the state capitol.

