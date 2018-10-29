Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Keith Urban pays tribute to firefighter killed in storm

October 29, 2018 5:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Keith Urban paid tribute to a firefighter killed in a crash as the remnants of Hurricane Michael passed through Virginia.

News outlets report that the country music star dedicated his show in Charlottesville on Sunday night to Lt. Brad Clark for “all that he’s done.”

The Hanover County Fire-EMS Department said Clark was killed Oct. 11 when a tractor-trailer struck a fire engine that responded to a crash.

A video of Urban’s dedication was posted on the Facebook page of one of Clark’s friends.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Bob Clark, Brad’s father, was in the audience and said, “We really appreciated it.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army weapons training in New Jersey readies troops for short-notice deployment

Today in History

1860: Abraham Lincoln elected president