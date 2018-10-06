Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Kim Kardashian West sues former guard over Paris robbery

October 6, 2018 6:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is suing a former security guard over an incident in Paris in which she was bound and robbed of jewelry that was worth millions of dollars.

The News Journal reported Friday that West and an insurance company filed the suit in New Castle County Superior Court in Wilmington, Delaware. It alleges negligence and misconduct and demands $6.1 million.

Court documents name Pascal Duvier and his company Protect Security Inc. as the defendants.

The lawsuit states that armed men stormed West’s Paris hotel room in 2016. Insurer AIG Property Casualty Co. paid out $6.1 million to cover the losses.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The lawsuit claims that Duvier failed to address several security breaches at the hotel, including a missing or broken lock on the hotel’s courtyard gate.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn