Lawsuit accuses opera singer David Daniels of sexual assault

DETROIT (AP) — A lawsuit alleging sexual assault has been filed against opera singer David Daniels, who is also a University of Michigan professor.

A student at the university claims in the lawsuit in U.S. District Court that Daniels groped him, sent sexual photos and videos of himself, and requested sexual photos and videos of the student in return.

The lawsuit also alleges that Daniels served the student alcohol, gave him sleep medication and touched him sexually.

The lawsuit claims a Michigan faculty member became aware of the alleged sexual assault and reported it to the university’s Office of Institutional Equity, but that the student has not been contacted by the office.

Daniels did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment Wednesday.

Daniels is on leave from Michigan amid claims he sexually assaulted a performer nearly a decade ago. He denied the allegation.

