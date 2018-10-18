Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Lawsuit over fatal crash involving Berman’s wife settled

October 18, 2018 12:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut restaurant accused of serving alcohol to the wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman before she was killed in a car crash has settled a lawsuit filed by the family of an 87-year-old man who also died in the wreck.

The settlement involving The Market Place Kitchen and Bar in Woodbury and the family of Edward Bertulis was disclosed Wednesday in a filing in Torrington Superior Court. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Police said Katherine Berman’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit to drive when she rear-ended Bertulis’ car in Woodbury in May 2017. Bertulis was on his way home after visiting his wife’s grave.

A lawyer for the restaurant’s owner said there is a confidentiality agreement and declined to comment Thursday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

An air assault instructor rappels upside down

Today in History

2001: Bush signs Patriot Act, expanding government's powers