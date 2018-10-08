Listen Live Sports

Lil Wayne cuts show short after gunshot rumor causes panic

October 8, 2018 7:07 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Lil Wayne ended a performance early after rumors of gunshots caused panic at the A3C Festival in Atlanta.

Police say the rapper was on stage Sunday when a person in the crowd yelled they heard gunshots. People tried to flee.

WXIA-TV reports at least a dozen people were hurt with injuries ranging from sprained ankles to gashes.

Police say there’s no evidence any shots were fired.

Lil Wayne tweeted that he hoped everyone was safe.

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

