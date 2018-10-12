Listen Live Sports

Lindsey Buckingham sues Fleetwood Mac for kicking him out

October 12, 2018 7:31 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lindsey Buckingham is suing Fleetwood Mac for kicking him off the band’s new tour.

In the suit, the Hollywood Reporter says the guitarist and songwriter is seeking his share of the tour because he says he still wants and is able to perform.

The suit names bandmates Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and John McVie.

Buckingham claims he was told five days after the group appeared at Radio City Music Hall in January that the band would tour without him. He says he would have been paid at least $12 million for his share of the tour proceeds.

The band’s publicist has not responded to an email seeking comment.

The more than 50-city tour began Oct. 3, with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn replacing Buckingham.

