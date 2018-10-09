Listen Live Sports

List of winners at the 2018 American Music Awards

October 9, 2018 11:20 pm
 
A list of the winners at the 2018 American Music Awards, held Tuesday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Artist of the year: Taylor Swift

— New artist of the year: Camila Cabello

— Collaboration of the year: “Havana,” Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift

— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Post Malone

— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: Migos

— Favorite pop/rock song: “Havana,” Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

— Favorite pop/rock album: “reputation,” Taylor Swift

— Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Cardi B

— Favorite rap/hip-hop song: “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” Cardi B

— Favorite rap/hip-hop album: “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone

— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Rihanna

— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Khalid

— Favorite soul/R&B song: “Finesse,” Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

— Favorite soul/R&B album: “17,” XXXTentacion

— Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood

— Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown

— Favorite country duo or group: Florida Georgia Line

— Favorite country song: “Heaven,” Kane Brown

— Favorite country album: “Kane Brown,” Kane Brown

— Favorite alternative rock artist: Panic! at the Disco

— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Shawn Mendes

— Favorite Latin artist: Daddy Yankee

— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle

— Favorite electronic dance music artist: Marshmello

— Favorite social artist: BTS

— Favorite music video: “Havana,” Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

— Tour of the year: Taylor Swift

— Top soundtrack: “Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By”

