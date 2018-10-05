Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Man convicted of murder for hiring hit man to kill wife

October 5, 2018 11:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a strip club disc jockey accused of orchestrating his wife’s death has been convicted of hiring a hit man to kill her.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 38-year-old Andre Jason Pugh was convicted of murder Friday.

The newspaper cited a Fulton County District Attorney’s Office news release that said Pugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole for allegedly hiring 37-year-old Adriane Harley to go into his home on Nov. 23, 2014, and shoot 30-year-old Tiffany Jackson Pugh.

The release says East Point police found her 2-year-old child lying on top of his mother’s body, crying and begging for her to wake up. An officer overheard the child say, “Mommy. No mommy. Please!”

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Harley will be tried in Fulton County Superior Court at a later date.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1997: NASA launches probe to explore Saturn