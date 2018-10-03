Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Margherita Missoni to head M Missoni line for younger women

October 3, 2018 11:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MILAN (AP) — The Missoni Group says Margherita Maccapani Missoni has been named creative director of their diffusion line that’s targeted at younger women.

The fashion house said Wednesday that the 35-year-old designer would be in charge of both styling and positioning the M Missoni ready-to-wear brand. The spring-summer 2020 collection will mark her debut.

Founded in 1998, the M Missoni brand has annual revenues of 50 million euros, one-third of the group’s overall turnover. The Missoni group received a cash injection from Italian investment fund FSI earlier this year, but remains 58.8 percent in family hands.

Missioni’s creative director, Angela Missoni, welcomed her daughter back to the group, saying “Margherita has demonstrated her considerable skills” both inside and outside the company.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor