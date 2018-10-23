Listen Live Sports

Maryland school cancels ‘Aladdin Jr’ over Arab stereotypes

October 23, 2018 12:22 pm
 
CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Citing negative stereotyping of Arab culture, a Maryland elementary school has canceled its production of Disney’s “Aladdin Jr.”

Danette Zaghari-Mask is an attorney with the Council on American-Islamic Relations. She tells WBAL-TV her son decided to drop out of the Westowne Elementary School play when he learned that “Arabs are described as barbaric” in it.

She went to the school with his experience, and says her family is “relieved that the school is considerate of diversity.”

Principal J. Palmer Wilker sent a letter to drama club parents last week in which he said the school wanted to “cultivate students who have a strong self-image, appreciation, and respect for other cultures.”

The school’s drama club will replace the February 2019 production with “an alternative theatrical production with a focus on fables.”

