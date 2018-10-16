Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Melania spokeswoman calls for boycott of T.I. over video

October 16, 2018 3:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A Melania Trump spokeswoman is asking people to boycott Atlanta rapper T.I. because of his promotional album video that shows a woman resembling the first lady stripping in the oval office.

WXIA-TV reports that Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted Saturday asking how the video was acceptable.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, tweeted Friday “Dear 45, I ain’t Kanye” before sharing the video. The woman is wearing a jacket that reads “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” Trump wore a jacket with that wording on her way to visit migrant children in Texas. She said recently in an interview with ABC News that she wore the jacket to troll reporters.

Those tweets follow T.I. posting on Instagram that he was done working with rapper Kanye West, who is a President Donald Trump supporter.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1