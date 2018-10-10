Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Melania Trump: Women accusing men should ‘show the evidence’

October 10, 2018 8:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump says women who make accusations of sexual abuse “need to be heard” and supported, but so do men.

She says when there are accusations there needs to be “really hard evidence” and accusers should “show the evidence.”

Mrs. Trump was interviewed on her Kenya trip by ABC, which aired portions Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” Asked whether she supports the MeToo movement. Mrs. Trump said, “I support the women, and they need to be heard. We need to support them. And, you know, also men, not just women.”

President Donald Trump, accused of sexual assault by numerous women over the years, has said it’s “a scary time” for men facing allegations from years ago, as with Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh denied those, as has Trump.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown