Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Metal band Manowar drops guitarist amid child porn charges

October 31, 2018 10:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The lead guitarist for heavy metal band Manowar has been charged with possessing child pornography in North Carolina.

According to Mecklenburg County jail records, 53-year-old Karl Logan was arrested Aug. 9 on six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. That charge involves possessing material showing a minor engaged in sexual activity.

The band acknowledged the charges Oct. 26, when it issued a statement from management company Magic Circle Entertainment. The statement says Logan will not perform with Manowar “due to the fact that Karl and his attorneys are dealing with these issues.”

The band has several 2019 tour dates, concentrated in northern and eastern Europe. It says that tour and its new album won’t be affected.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Reports didn’t include comment from Logan’s attorneys.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.