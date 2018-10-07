Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Meth is overtaking heroin in southwest Virginia

October 7, 2018 11:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The opioid crisis continues to plague the nation and Virginia. But methamphetamine is now flooding into southwestern Virginia. It’s to the point that meth has overtaken heroin as a drug of choice that’s second only to marijuana in the region.

The Roanoke Times reported Sunday that police seizures of meth have skyrocketed. Fatal overdoses from meth are rare, but they are rising, too.

The uptick is not fueled by meth labs depicted on the TV show “Breaking Bad,” but by cheap crystal methamphetamine from Mexico.

Experts warn of the growing threat of stimulant drug abuse, whether it’s with illegal methamphetamines or prescription drugs such as Adderall.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The influx only complicates the already meager treatment options at a time when many state and federal grants are earmarked for opioid-related disorders.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier launches a remote-controlled drone

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize