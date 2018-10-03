Listen Live Sports

Mischa Barton of ‘The O.C.’ to join MTV ‘The Hills’ revival

October 3, 2018 3:48 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Mischa Barton is going from “The O.C.” to “The Hills.”

The former “it girl” of Fox’s soapy drama “The O.C.” has joined MTV’s revival of the reality show “The Hills,” MTV announced Wednesday.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” will also feature original cast members Audrina Patridge, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port and Brody Jenner.

The original reality show, which aired from 2006 to 2010, followed the ups and downs of a group of twenty-somethings living in Los Angeles. It was a spinoff of “Laguna Beach,” about a group of high-school kids in Orange County, California, starring Lauren Conrad. When she left the series, Kristin Cavallari, also a former “Laguna Beach” cast member, took over the lead role.

Conrad and Cavallari aren’t taking part in the new show, which will premiere in 2019.

