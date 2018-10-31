Listen Live Sports

Mr. Feeny on ‘Boy Meets World’ thwarts burglary at his home

October 31, 2018 7:49 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 91-year-old award-winning actor who played Mr. Feeny on “Boy Meets World” scared off a burglar from his home.

William Daniels and his 89-year-old wife, Bonnie Bartlett, were in their San Fernando Valley home on Saturday night. The Los Angeles Police Department tells KABC-TV an intruder forced open a back door and Daniels turned on the lights.

In a statement on Twitter, his publicist wrote , “Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded.” Daniels and his wife “are both well.”

Police have not made an arrest.

In addition to playing teacher George Feeny in the 1990s show, he played Dr. Mark Craig on “St. Elsewhere,” was the voice of KITT in “Knight Rider” and portrayed Dustin Hoffman’s father in “The Graduate.”

