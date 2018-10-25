New Orleans museum shows art collected by namesake duke

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Museum of Art is winding up the city’s tricentennial with an exhibition of dozens of paintings collected by the man the city is named for: Philippe II, Duke of Orleans.

The duke owned 772 paintings when he died in 1723. Now 30 of them are back together for the first time in centuries, thanks to loans from museums across the United States and Europe. The exhibit runs Friday through Jan. 27.

The duke’s grandson, known as “Philippe Egalite” (Philippe Equality) sold most of the paintings in the early 1790s to help finance the French Revolution and pay his own bills. The paintings were then re-sold by two London art dealers, who first put them on public exhibition in what became the world’s first blockbuster art exhibits.

___

Advertisement

Online:

The Orleans Collection: https://noma.org/exhibitions/the-orleans-collection/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.