Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

NPR’s Guy Raz is working on ‘How I Built This’ book

October 31, 2018 8:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — NPR host Guy Raz is bringing his show to the world of books.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Audible announced Wednesday that “How I Built This: Lessons in Life and Business from the World’s Greatest Innovators, Entrepreneurs, and Idealists” will be published in the fall of 2020. The book is named for Raz’s popular podcast. It will share stories behind some of the most successful businesses. Raz also will narrate the audio edition.

Raz said in a statement that “How I Built This” will compile “wisdom, advice, mistakes” and “lessons.”

Raz also hosts NPR’s “TED Radio Hour” and the children’s podcast “Wow in the World.”

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.