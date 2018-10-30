Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

NYC allocates $1.9 million to Louis Armstrong museum

October 30, 2018 9:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will allocate $1.9 million to a Queens museum dedicated to jazz legend Louis Armstrong in order to renovate the neighboring property.

Selma Heraldo was a neighbor of Louis and Lucille Armstrong. She regularly attended events at the Louis Armstrong House Museum which opened in 2003.

The New York Times reports Heraldo left her own home to the museum after her death in 2011.

The museum says it hopes to improve the condition of the property, known as “Selma’s House,” while maintaining its historic character.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In addition to adding office and storage space in “Selma’s House,” the museum plans to renovate the kitchen to use for catering at concerts and museum events.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines conduct fire drills in Japan

Today in History

1916: First woman elected to US Congress