Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Opera singer David Daniels denies sexual assault allegation

October 31, 2018 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — An opera singer and University of Michigan professor is denying sexual assault allegations levied against him in a federal lawsuit.

David Daniels released a statement Wednesday saying the accusations “are both false and malicious,” and that he and the “individual mentioned” in the complaint never had a physical relationship.

A student recently filed the lawsuit , alleging Daniels groped him, sent him sexual photos and videos, and requested sexual photos and videos of the student in return.

The student also alleges he was served alcohol, given sleep medication and touched sexually.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Daniels is on leave from the university amid accusations that he sexually assaulted a performer nearly a decade ago. He has also denied that allegation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army drill team performs during veterans parade

Today in History

1960: JFK elected President.