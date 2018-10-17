Listen Live Sports

‘Orange Is the New Black’ to wrap after next year’s season 7

October 17, 2018 6:56 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Orange Is the New Black” is fading to black after its upcoming seventh season.

Cast members posted a video Wednesday announcing the series’ 2019 end, which was confirmed by a Netflix spokeswoman.

In the video, the actresses thanked fans for their support and promised a fulfilling wrap-up to the comedy-drama set in a women’s prison.

Actress Kate Mulgrew said she’ll miss being with a “groundbreaking” TV series.

“Orange Is the New Black” was inspired by Piper Kerman’s memoir about her time in federal prison.

The show was nominated twice for top-series Emmy honors, and Uzo Aduba won two acting trophies. The series was an early hit for Netflix when the streaming service began showing original programming.

The last season’s 2019 release date for “Orange Is the New Black” wasn’t announced.

