Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Pakistani police: Suspected drug dealer’s sons kill reporter

October 17, 2018 12:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say the sons of a suspected drug dealer arrested in the country’s northwest have killed a local reporter who wrote about their father’s case.

Wajid Ali, a police official in Haripur district, says Sohail Khan was gunned down because of his article in the Kay-2 newspaper about the arrest of Musarrat Iqbal in a narcotic case.

Ali says police are searching for Iqbal’s sons, Ali Sher and Himayun Iqbal, who ambushed Khan’s vehicle at a local bazaar and killed him on Tuesday.

Khan is the second Kay-2 journalist to be killed in just over a year in Haripur. Bakshish Elahi was gunned down in June last year.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Pakistan is considered to be a dangerous place for journalists. The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders condemned the killing of Khan.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes his South Korean counterpart

Today in History

1962: Stevenson demands answers from Soviet Union over missiles in Cuba