Police search for clues in slayings of 2 aspiring rappers

October 31, 2018 7:32 am
 
MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida are trying to determine who killed two aspiring rappers whose bodies were riddled with gunshot wounds when a friend drove them to a hospital’s emergency room.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said in a news release that 21-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Christopher Thomas were last seen alive at 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 26 in Fort Lauderdale. Hospital staff pronounced them dead at Memorial Miramar Hospital, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Fort Lauderdale.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver as they investigate.

TCPalm newspaper reports Thomas went by the stage name YNW Juvy while Williams was known as YNW Sakchaser. Both were connected to Florida rapper Jamell Demons, known as YNW Melly .

Advertisement

