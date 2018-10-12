Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Prince estate to Trump: Stop using music at rallies

October 12, 2018 3:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prince’s surviving family members are asking President Donald Trump to stop using the late rock star’s music at campaign rallies.

Prince’s “Purple Rain” has frequently been on Trump’s playlist at recent rallies, including last week in Southaven, Mississippi.

Prince’s half-brother Omarr Baker tweeted the estate’s opposition to use of any Prince music by Trump. A spokeswoman for the estate confirmed Friday that a request had been made to discontinue using it.

A White House spokeswoman referred questions to the Trump campaign, which didn’t immediately respond.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Prince died in 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Southaven, which had been misspelled South Haven.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier rappels down cliff side during training in India

Today in History

1781: British troops surrender at Yorktown