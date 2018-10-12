Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Queen Latifah ‘unable to accept’ award for personal reasons

October 12, 2018 1:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Queen Latifah is “unable to accept” an award named for a pioneering opera singer, citing personal reasons.

The Marian Anderson Award made the announcement on its website. The organization wasn’t more explicit, and Queen Latifah’s spokeswoman did not immediately return an email Friday.

The award is given in Philadelphia to critically acclaimed artists for their humanitarian work. Anderson was the first black singer to perform at the Metropolitan Opera.

Past winners have included Oprah Winfrey, Maya Angelou and Quincy Jones.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Born Dana Owens, Queen Latifah won a Grammy for her 1994 album “Black Reign” and earned an Oscar nomination for her role in 2002’s “Chicago.”

The organization says its Nov. 20 awards gala will be rescheduled, and it “hopes to honor Queen Latifah in the future.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes a shower in Florida

Today in History

1983: 241 Marines killed in suicide bombing