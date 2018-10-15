Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rapper Yella Beezy shot on Texas highway, still hospitalized

October 15, 2018 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Management for rapper Yella Beezy says he remains hospitalized after being shot while driving on a highway in Texas.

Police told The Dallas Morning News that the rapper, whose real name is Deandre Conway, was driving early Sunday on the Sam Rayburn Tollway in Lewisville when someone in a vehicle pulled up next to him and opened fire. He was struck three times.

Police said he was discharged from the hospital Monday. However, his management told the newspaper later that he remains hospitalized.

Capt. Dan Rochelle says police have not determined a motive, and no arrests have been made.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: FBI, NIST and DHS Science and Technology Directorate explore facial recognition technology in this free webinar

Advertisement

Lewisville is a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Yella Beezy opened for Beyonce and Jay-Z when their tour stopped near Dallas in September.

___

Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1