The Associated Press
 
Recording Academy to honor Willie Nelson

October 30, 2018 6:30 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Recording Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing will honor Willie Nelson days before the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The academy announced Tuesday that Nelson’s career and achievements will be celebrated on Feb. 6, 2019, at The Village Studios in Los Angeles.

Neil Portnow, the academy’s president and CEO, says in a statement that “Willie Nelson has inspired generations of musicians and fans, and continues to set precedents of excellence within the music community.”

Past honorees include Quincy Jones, T Bone Burnett, Alicia Keys and Neil Young.

The annual event also highlights producers and engineers in the music industry. More than 6,400 members make up the academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing.

Nelson has won eight Grammys throughout this career. The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air live Feb. 10 on CBS.

