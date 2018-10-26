Listen Live Sports

Robert De Niro, target of pipe bomb, calls on people to vote

October 26, 2018 10:32 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Robert De Niro is calling on people to vote in light of the series of bombs addressed to targets of right-wing anger.

In a statement released by his publicist on Friday, the actor says “There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote. People must vote!”

A suspicious package containing what authorities described as a crude pipe bomb was discovered at De Niro’s New York City office on Thursday.

De Niro says he is thankful no one was hurt. He also thanked “the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us.”

The Oscar-winner has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics, dropping an expletive insult at Trump at this year’s Tony Awards and also apologizing to Canadians for the “idiotic behavior of my president.”

