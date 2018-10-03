Listen Live Sports

‘Roseanne’ cast looks ahead to ‘The Conners’

October 3, 2018 9:01 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cast members of the “Roseanne” revival are looking forward to their spinoff “The Conners.”

Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf discuss Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet in a story that will appear in the Oct. 15 edition of People magazine.

The three are grateful to Barr for agreeing to have no ties to the new show, which Goodman says was a “big deal” to “give us a chance.”

Goodman says he had hopes of resurrecting “Roseanne” after ABC fired Barr for posting the tweet, which she apologized for but has said was misinterpreted.

Metcalf says there was “a lot of risk involved” in the spinoff, but they decided to take the chance.

Gilbert says the cast hopes to channel any sadness from what they lost into the new show.

