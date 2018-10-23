Listen Live Sports

Rosie O’Donnell is engaged, no wedding date set

October 23, 2018 7:13 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Rosie O’Donnell is getting married.

The 56-year-old confirmed to People magazine on Monday her engagement to 33-year-old Elizabeth Rooney.

O’Donnell says their wedding date is “a long time in the future.” They’ve had a long-distance relationship because O’Donnell lives in New York and Rooney lives in Boston.

O’Donnell says the Army veteran is “a wonderful woman.”

The star married Kelli Carpenter in 2004, but they separated in 2007. She married Michelle Rounds in 2012 and they divorced in 2015.

