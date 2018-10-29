Listen Live Sports

Singer Candi Staton says she has breast cancer

October 29, 2018 3:52 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Candi Staton says she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 78-year-old said she received the news over the summer on the first day of rehearsals for her tour. She writes in a statement, “I decided to keep it to myself and do some soul searching. I went through all of the emotions: denial, poor me and anger.”

But she says that being on the road helped her.

Staton will begin 12 weeks of chemotherapy on Tuesday. She says she found a lump through self-check and she’s encouraging women, “including elderly women — to get a regular mammogram.”

The Grammy-nominated soul and gospel singer’s Top 40 hits include “Young Hearts Run Free” and a cover of Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man.” Staton released the album, “Unstoppable,” earlier this year.

