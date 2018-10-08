Listen Live Sports

Statue of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell unveiled

October 8, 2018 12:47 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — A life-size, bronze statue of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been unveiled at a Seattle museum.

Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell, commissioned the piece and donated it to the Museum of Pop Culture at Seattle Center, which placed it outdoors along a sidewalk.

The work, by artist Nick Marra, depicts Cornell in one of his typical poses with his signature boots, dog tag and long hair.

Cornell’s 18- and 14-year-old daughters and 12-year-old son unveiled the statue during a ceremony Sunday.

Soundgarden members Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd attended, as did Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Cornell died in May 2017 at 52. His death was ruled a suicide.

