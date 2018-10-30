Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

October 30, 2018 12:49 pm
 
2 min read
Audible.com best-sellers for week ending October 26:

Fiction

1. The Reckoning: A Novel by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

2. Lullaby by Jonathan Maberry, narrated by Scott Brick (Audible Studios)

3. I’m From the Sun: The Gustafer Yellowgold Story by Morgan Taylor, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Elizabeth Evans (Audible Studios)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

6. After Anatevka: Live by Alexandra Silber, narrated by Ellie Fishman, Kerstin Anderson, Sheldon Harnick, Ben Moss, Matthew Scott, the author & Samantha Massell (Audible Studios)

7. Children of Time by Adrian Tchaikovsky, narrated by Mel Hudson (Audible Studios)

8. Agincourt by Bernard Cornwell, narrated by Charles Keating (HarperAudio)

9. Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks, narrated by Sean Cameron Michael & Vanessa Johansson (Hachette Audio)

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore from J.K. Rowling)

Nonfiction

1. Esther Perel’s Where Should We Begin?: The Arc of Love by Esther Perel, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Hi Bob! by Bob Newhart, narrated by Will Ferrell, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, Judd Apatow, Conan O’Brien, Sarah Silverman & Marc Maron (Audible Studios)

3. The Queen: Aretha Franklin by Mikal Gilmore, narrated by Adenrele Ojo (Audible Studios)

4. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Thomas Nelson Publishers)

5. Ep. 12: We Help You Discover Self Help by The Audible Editors (Audicted, Audible Studios)

6. Everyday Meditation by Aaptiv, narrated by Ceasar F. Barajas (Aaptiv)

7. Sleep Better by Aaptiv, narrated by Jade Alexis (Aaptiv)

8. Dare to Lead: Brave Work. Tough Conversations. Whole Hearts by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene, narrated by Paul Michael and the author (Penguin Audio)

10.Present over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living by Shauna Niequist, narrated by the author (Zondervan)

—–

