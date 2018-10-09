Listen Live Sports

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

October 9, 2018 5:22 pm
 
iBook charts for week ending October 7, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Red War by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190612 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

2. Behind Closed Doors by B A Paris – 9781250121011 – (St. Martin’s Press)

3. Don’t Let Go by Harlan Coben – 9780698411661 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult – 9780345544995 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

6. Ship of Fools by Tucker Carlson – 9781501183683 – (Free Press)

7. The Christmas Scorpion: A Jack Reacher Story by Lee Child – 9781984818454 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis – 9781324002659 – (W. W. Norton & Company)

9. Lethal White by Robert Galbraith – 9780316422741 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Juror #3 by James Patterson & Nancy Allen – 9780316470063 – (Little, Brown and Company)

