Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

October 16, 2018 4:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iBook charts for week ending October 14, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Holy Ghost by John Sandford – 9780735217331 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Red War by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190612 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into identity and access management in this free webinar.

Advertisement

3. Winter in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316435505 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Ambush by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316414692 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory – 9780399587672 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

7. The Drifter by Nick Petrie – 9780698194137 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Witch Elm by Tana French – 9780735224636 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

        How NSA is winning the war for cyber talent

9. A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult – 9780345544995 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Killing the SS by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard – 9781250165558 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

____

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers row in honor of fallen World War II hero

Today in History

1998: NASA launches Deep Space 1