The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending October 14, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Holy Ghost by John Sandford – 9780735217331 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Red War by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781501190612 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

3. Winter in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316435505 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Ambush by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316414692 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory – 9780399587672 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

7. The Drifter by Nick Petrie – 9780698194137 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Witch Elm by Tana French – 9780735224636 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult – 9780345544995 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Killing the SS by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard – 9781250165558 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

