The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

October 23, 2018 6:13 pm
 
iBook charts for week ending October 21, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728536 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Holy Ghost by John Sandford – 9780735217331 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Red War by Vince Flynn & Kyle Mills – 9781501190612 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

4. Winter in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316435505 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Dear Jane by Kendall Ryan – (no ISBN) – (Kendall Ryan)

6. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

7. The President Is Missing by James Patterson & Bill Clinton – 9780316412711 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Desperate Measures by Stuart Woods – 9780735219243 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Witch Elm by Tana French – 9780735224636 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory – 9780399587672 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

