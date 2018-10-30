The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending October 28, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The Reckoning by John Grisham – 9780385544160 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks – 9781538728536 – (Grand Central Publishing)

Advertisement

3. Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Mass – 1343898551 – (Bloomsbury Publishing)

4. Denim and Diamonds by Debbie Macomber – 1116460675 (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Holy Ghost by John Sandford – 9780735217331 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Winter in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316435505 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Red War by Vince Flynn & Kyle Mills – 9781501190612 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

10.Killing the SS by Martin Dugard & Bill O’Reilly – 9781250165558 – (Henry Holt and Co.)

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

____

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.